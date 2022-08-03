A Mumbai woman missing for 20 years now lives in Pakistan. Here's what happened

Hamida Bano from Mumbai, who went missing 20 years ago after emigrating for work, has been traced to Pakistan with the help of social media. The 70-year-old woman had gone to Dubai to work as a cook with the help of an agent and never came back.

“My mother had gone to Dubai to work as a cook. She often used to go to Qatar for two-four years but this time she had gone with the help of an agent and never came back. We tried looking for her but all the efforts went in vain as we could not even file a complaint as we had no evidence," Yasmin Sheikh, Hamida’s daughter, told news agency ANI.

Yasmin further said whenever they tried to ask the agent about her mother's whereabouts, he always used to say that “my mother did not want to meet or talk to us and assured us that she was doing well”.

According to the report, Bano met a Pakistani activist, Waliullah Maroof, and told him how she ended up in the nation next door after being duped by an agent who promised her work in Dubai.

On hearing her story and yearning to go back home, Maroof uploaded Bano’s video on his YouTube channel and looked for a social activist in Mumbai who could help him and eventually found one Khaflan Shaikh.

Shaikh then circulated the video to his local group and tracked down Bano’s daughter Yasmeen, who lives in the Kasaiwada area of Kurla.

Bano started living in Hyderabad in Sindh province of Pakistan and subsequently got married to a local man, with whom she had a child, PTI reported.

Bano’s family feels only a miracle has helped them find her and now wants the government to assist in her return to India.

(With agency inputs)

