A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:23 IST

The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central province of Hubei, has infected three Indians so far.

At least 56 people were killed by the new coronavirus till Sunday pushing the death toll from the outbreak to 361, Chinese health authorities have said.

The worst-hit Hubei province recorded more than 2100 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the central Chinese province to over 16,600. More than 2800 new cases were reported nationwide and it now has at least 17,205 confirmed cases of the virus across the country.

Infections have also been reported in more than two dozen other countries and territories, including Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand and the United States.

Here’s what we know is happening India:

* India reported the third case of the fast-spreading coronavirus from north Kerala’s Kanhangad on Monday after the affected person returned from Wuhan last week. Kerala has been put on high alert.

* The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the ministries of health, home, civil aviation and women and child development.

* Out of the 198 samples tested for the novel coronavirus, 195 have tested negative.

* Close to 100 people, with a history of travel to China, are under quarantine in different hospitals across India.

* The Union health ministry on Monday updated its travel advisory, which was issued on Sunday, asking people to refrain from travelling to China and said travellers on return from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

* India also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners based in China in view of the outbreak, which has prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it as a global health emergency.

* India completed the evacuation of its nationals stranded in Wuhan on Sunday with around 650 people brought back in two phases.

* Six Indians down with fever and other flu-like symptoms, however, were not allowed board the second Air India flight on Sunday.

* One of them, a woman from Andhra Pradesh, released a video asking the government to evacuate them. The young woman said she doesn’t have the symptoms of the coronavirus anymore.

* Among all the panic, a Chinese woman and Indian man got married in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on Sunday. Zhihao Wang and Satyarth Mishra met while they were studying in Canada five years back. Zhihao said their courtship lasted for a few years before they decided to get married with the blessings of their parents.