A new video, 3 theories, CID probe: 5 crucial points on Ajit Pawar plane crash

On Wednesday morning, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others — his personal security officer Vidhit Jadhav, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur, first officer Shambhavi Pathak and cabin crew member Pinky Mali —- boarded the ill-fated VT-SSK Learjet 45 business jet to go to Baramati which crashed while landing in a tragedy that killed all of them. Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the Baramati plane crash which led to the death of Ajit Pawar, which will be carried out by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/ ANI)

While the ministry of civil aviation has launched a probe into the matter and has recovered the black box of the aircraft to ascertain what led to the tragedy, several videos and witness accounts of the crash have been surfacing, giving a glimpse into different angles of the plane crash, also sparking several theories surrounding the crash.

The crash has set in motion a political whirlwind in Maharashtra, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) scrambling for a new leader and a potential replacement for Ajit Pawar, one of the key figures in Maharashtra politics who was also lovingly known as ‘Dada’ among his supporters and party workers.

The hometowns and families of those who were on the flight along with Pawar are also grief-stricken, recovering from the loss.

These are five major points into the tragedy- CID probe - Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the Baramati plane crash which led to the death of Ajit Pawar, which will be carried out by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The agency will carry out its probe based on the findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) inquiry. The state police have also filed an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the plane crash with the Baramati taluka police station, said a senior police officer from the Pune rural police, reported news agency PTI. According to a CID official, the case is usually handled by them when an influential public figure dies in an accident, the report added.

New CCTV footage emerges - A new video of the plane crash has emerged, which captured the last moments of the VT-SSK Learjet 45 plane Ajit Pawar was travelling in. In the video, the plane is seen turning sideways midair as it plummets to the ground, followed by a huge explosion leading to a fireball and thick clouds of smoke. The footage appears to show the aircraft’s left wing dropping suddenly, moments before impact, and also sparked three major theories by experts into what could have gone wrong. Take a look at the CCTV footage here-