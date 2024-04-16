A snapshot of life at a camp for former militants

On top of a hill in the remote Monbung village in Manipur’s Churachandpur distric are 21 members of the so-called Kuki National Army(KNA), an insurgent group in the northeast, standing guard to protect the camp and also their leader , self-styled Colonel Saipu Tauthang. Tautang(68) is among the 190 cadres of different Kuki militant groups in this camp who signed the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and state governments in 2008. Monitored by security forces, the cadres must remain confined in the camp; their weapons are kept in a double-locking system in a room within the camp, but they can keep around two dozen for their protection.

Inside the KNA camp, self-styled corporals Chungkholen (left) and Bosco singing a hymn. (Prawesh Lama/HT Photo)