A thousand cases to community spread fears: Covid-19 news from India

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:39 IST

India recorded over 130 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday as its total count soared past 1,000. Amid growing concerns over community transmission (when the source of a patient’s infection can’t be traced or isolated), the Indian Council of Medical Research said numbers of “sporadic instances” were not significant enough to establish a community spread, the third phase of the outbreak. Meanwhile, authorities in the national capital faced a fresh challenge as thousands of migrant labourers thronged Delhi’s Anand Vihar interstate terminal to board buses back home in the wake of the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

Covid-19 cases in India cross 1,000 mark; thousands on street

India on Saturday recorded 135 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), one of the highest single-day spikes, as the number of cases crossed 1,000 amid a mounting challenge of controlling the spread of the disease that has killed about 30,000 people across the world.

Bus facility draws sea of humanity in time of virus

Jobless, without money to pay rent or for food, thousands of migrant workers flooded Delhi’s interstate Anand Vihar bus terminal on Saturday to board buses back home from across the border in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh — posing just the kind of risk India was trying to avoid with a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Community spread of Covid-19 in India? Experts, government differ

Ten people hospitalised with acute pneumonia in India have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Some scientists would consider that community transmission .

Covid-19: How it will change companies

It’s important to believe that India, and most other countries, will beat the disease – simply because we will (that’s what humans have done through the centuries – beaten the odds). But it’s also important to realise that nothing will be the same again. Not countries. And not companies. There are five ways in which companies will change.

Concerns over superspreaders rise as many breach quarantine

Incidents of people asked to quarantined flouting the orders are being reported. A 29-year-old woman, who was asked to stay in quarantine at home but violated the instructions and travelled by two trains from New Delhi to reach West Bengal’s Tehatta, has tested positive for Covid-19 along with her four family members and mounted concerns about super-spreaders of the infection.

‘Lockdown only way out; police will be humane’: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan has had 54 cases and two deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a telephonic interview, state chief minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to Hindustan Times about the efforts in place and implications of the lockdown.

Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree

Authorities in several states across India are racing to figure out how individuals with no travel history or documented contact with a Covid-19 patient contracted the infection in what several experts have termed as the deadly third stage of the disease.

PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making 150-200 phone calls every day since he announced the nationwide 21-day lockdown last week, according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.

Many labs yet to begin tests amid supply crunch for kits

Private laboratories allowed by the government to test for Covid-19, a move prompted by the need to expand and accelerate testing, are having a hard time in procuring testing kits which are in short supply. As a result, some of the laboratories, even with all approvals in place, have not been able to start testing; others are conducting fewer tests than what they are capable of; and still others are contemplating stopping offering tests altogether.

Centre to import 1 mn masks; local firms will make PPE kits

The Centre announced on Saturday it will procure a million masks from other countries as it moved to urgently plug the shortfall in equipment for medical professionals fighting to stop the spread of Covid-19. The government has also been in talks with Indian companies for manufacturing more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as coveralls, goggles, gloves and masks, used by medical staff to protect themselves while performing Covid-19 tests or treating patients.

Seven infected in Mumbai slums, several quarantined

A 37-year-old slum dweller from Mumbai’s Jambhipada with travel history to Italy has tested positive for coronavirus and triggered panic in the city, where over five million live in slums, officials said. So far, hundreds of slum dwellers have been quarantined in their homes and activists fear the Covid-19 cases could increase because of the overcrowded nature of the slums.

Don’t evict tenants for not paying rent, Noida landlords told

Authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar have issued an order directing landlords against forcing tenants to pay their rents for a month to stop migrant workers from leaving the western Uttar Pradesh district amid the three-week lockdown imposed across the country to halt the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Delhi Police to allow vendors to deliver newspapers

Taking note of complaints from citizens that newspaper vendors were stopped at the gates of colonies in some parts of the city, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday asked the beat officers to ensure that no newspaper vendor or distributor is stopped from doing their duties.

