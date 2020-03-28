Delhi top cop tells police to allow vendors to deliver newspapers

delhi

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:40 IST

Taking note of complaints from citizens that newspaper vendors were stopped at the gates of colonies in some parts of the city, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday asked the beat officers to ensure that no newspaper vendor or distributor is stopped from doing their duties.

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said that the order was issued by the chief on Saturday. “He has asked the DCPs to instructed beat officers to allow newspaper vendors to deliver newspapers between 4am and 9am,” Mittal said.

No one has been infected by coronavirus (Covid-19) through newspapers or packages with scientific research showing the virus does not survive on porous surfaces. The particular sterility of newsprint makes newspapers safe, the world’s top scientists and researchers have said.

In another major relief for those who had been queuing to get ‘movement pass’ issued, police said they have started online process of issuing these passes in order to continue practising social distancing.

“It was seen that people had been queuing up at the offices of deputy commissioners of police to get these passes made. Anyone can visit Delhi Police website -- www.delhipolice.nic.in and click on the ‘Movement Pass’ tab. The user will require creating an account. The user can then log in with their username and password to fill up an application form and upload their photograph and a proof of identification like Aadhar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport or voter ID card. Once the user submits their application they’ll receive an SMS soon as their movement pass is approved,” Mittal said.

He said that one can then log into their account and download their passes. “They can keep it in their smart phone or take a printout to show it wherever required,” the officer said.

Mittal also cleared that multiple applications can be made from a single login. “Two SMSes will be sent to the applicant, first, on receipt of the application and second, at the time of approval of the movement pass. It is also advised that people keep the scanned copies of their photograph and ID proofs ready before filling the form to make the process easy,” the spokesperson said.