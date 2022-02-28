A video appeal from Ukraine shared by Priyanka Gandhi: 'We are stuck in Kyiv'

A video that shows a girl pleading for her safety was shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter on Sunday in an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safety of students in Ukraine - and their return - with the situation worsening at a fast pace in the midst of a war. "For God's sake, to bring back these students, whatever needs to be done... please do. The whole nation is with the families of these students ," the 50-year-old Congress leader said.

In her tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged foreign minister S Jaishankar. "The videos of Indian students coming from Ukraine are very disturbing," the post in Hindi read

In the video, the student identified herself as Garima Mishra from Lucknow. After being stuck in Kyiv, the Ukraine capital which has been encircled by Russian forces, she tried contacting embassies, but no one responded, she is heard saying. "No one is helping and I don't know if we will get any help," she said. "We are told by our friends that the Russian army fired on them while they were trying to cross the border," she said, sobbing as she also alleged that the girls who were part of the group were abducted. Breaking into tears, she makes an appeal to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi, to send help. "Please, please help us. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Whoever is watching, please share this video," the girl said with folded hands.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi has also been sharing videos from Ukraine that capture the crisis as government is trying to speed up the evacuation process.

Many Indian students are stranded in Ukraine after the Russian Army launched a brutal offensive last week. With the war now entering the fifth day, the Indian government has been carrying out evacuations of its citizens from Romania and Hungary -- neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning with 249 Indians.