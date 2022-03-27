A world record at Qatar yoga event and PM Modi's message

Qatar saw a new world record this month when a yoga event - organised by the Indian Sports Centre - registered a participation of 114 nationalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been known for propagating the benefits of yoga, on Sunday yet again acknowledged the achievement in his monthly radio address - 'Mann ki Baat'. "We are witnessing today how the world is much more inclined towards Yoga and Ayurveda. You saw last week, how a new world record was created when people of 114 nationalities took part at a yoga event," the prime minister said.

The details were shared by the Indian Embassy in a tweet on Friday. "A proud and historic moment for Indian Community and Qatar as we make it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted a yoga lesson for 114 nationalities at @aspirezone @MEAIndia @MofaQatar_EN @PMOIndia @moayush #gwr2022 #GWRYoga2022 (Sic)," a post read.

Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness, PM Modi tweeted on Saturday in response to the tweet. "A great effort by @IndEmbDoha of bringing together people from several nations for practising Yoga. (sic)," he wrote.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar was among others who had responded to the feat. "Glad to see Yoga's global appeal manifesting in a new #GuinnessRecord. 114 nationalities were represented at this Yoga session in Qatar today. Congratulate the Government of Qatar, Indian Community Sports Centre and the participants. @MBA_AlThani. (sic)" he had tweeted.

India is set to celebrate the World Health Day on April 7, the prime minister said on Sunday. Before the pandemic, PM Modi used to share animated videos that showed him performing different Yoga asanas.

