The Aadhaar App is witnessing a robust acceptance among people across India with over 31 million downloads since it was launched less than five months back, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release on Monday.

The app allows to download e-Aadhaar and facilitates easy appointment booking online for visiting Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) among others.(File/Representational Image)

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The growing adoption reflects increasing confidence in the App for bringing services at their fingertips, it said.

Designed to improve ease of living, the new Aadhaar App enables people to avail various services including mobile number update, and address updates easily directly from their smart phones.

So far, almost 4 million people have updated their mobile numbers using the new Aadhaar App, the release said. Around 850,000 people have used the App for updating their address.

"The Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a convenient and privacy-first way to show, share and verify their identity," the release said.

The app has several pro-people features including biometric lock/unlock in a single click, face verification for proof of presence, authentication history, and a QR-based editable contact card for easy sharing of contact instead of physical visiting cards.

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{{^usCountry}} It also allows to download e-Aadhaar and facilitates easy appointment booking online for visiting Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also allows to download e-Aadhaar and facilitates easy appointment booking online for visiting Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) among others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity's (OVSE) QR code scanning. It facilitates hospital admissions, visitor management, event entries, identity verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity's (OVSE) QR code scanning. It facilitates hospital admissions, visitor management, event entries, identity verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases. {{/usCountry}}

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