Aadhaar card: No fingerprint, eye scan for children below 5 years

Fingerprints and an eye scan are not required for getting an Aadhaar card for children below 5 years of age, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said. UIDAI said a child below the age of five can get a blue colour Baal Aadhaar card. However, the authority said that biometric update is mandatory after children turn five.

"In #Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily," UIDAI tweeted.

If a child is below 5 years, one of the parents or guardians has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form, according to UIDAI.

UIDAI said that if the child is an NRI, then a valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI). It also said that if the child is an Indian resident, then any valid proof of relationship documents such as a birth certificate, along with the Aadhaar of the parent or guardian can be used for enrolment.

It also said that if the child is between 5 to 18 years of age, one of the parents or guardians has to give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique random number issued by UIDAI to all Indian residents and is considered as a new-age document that also serves as an important identity proof. This card has demographic and biometric information collected during the enrolment procedure and is issued free of cost.

