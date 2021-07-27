Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Aadhaar card: No fingerprint, eye scan for children below 5 years
india news

Aadhaar card: No fingerprint, eye scan for children below 5 years

If a child is below 5 years, one of the parents or guardians has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form, according to UIDAI.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:59 AM IST
UIDAI said that if the child is an NRI, then a valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Fingerprints and an eye scan are not required for getting an Aadhaar card for children below 5 years of age, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said. UIDAI said a child below the age of five can get a blue colour Baal Aadhaar card. However, the authority said that biometric update is mandatory after children turn five.

"In #Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily," UIDAI tweeted.

If a child is below 5 years, one of the parents or guardians has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form, according to UIDAI.

UIDAI said that if the child is an NRI, then a valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI). It also said that if the child is an Indian resident, then any valid proof of relationship documents such as a birth certificate, along with the Aadhaar of the parent or guardian can be used for enrolment.

It also said that if the child is between 5 to 18 years of age, one of the parents or guardians has to give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique random number issued by UIDAI to all Indian residents and is considered as a new-age document that also serves as an important identity proof. This card has demographic and biometric information collected during the enrolment procedure and is issued free of cost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aadhaar card
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP