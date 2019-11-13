Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:23 IST

The government has amended rules which allows people to use their Aadhaar number for know-your-customer (KYC) requirement even if their current address does not match with the address mentioned in their Aadhaar card.

Such persons can use Aadhaar number for identity proof and can give their current address, other than mentioned in their Aadhaar for a valid KYC, a finance ministry official said soon after a notification to that effect was issued on Wednesday.

Such person can give address proof by self declaration. The move will help millions of migrants, who may not be required to change their current or local address and they can retain their permanent address on Aadhaar, the official said.

“Where a client has provided his Aadhaar number for identification under clause (a) of sub-rule (4) and wants to provide a current address, different from the address as per the identity information available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the reporting entity,” read the notification.

“This demand has been there from various sectors and it Will help migrant workers who have the address of their native place in Aadhaar but want a bank account with their current address where they are living for work,” the official said.

In other words people may have residential address in their Aadhaar and give work address as current address, the official said.