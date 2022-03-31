Aadhaar-PAN link deadline today, what happens if you miss it

The last day for people to get their Aadhaar and PAN cards linked is today, and the failure to do so will lead to a penalty, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). According to the CBDT, ₹500 will be charged for people who link their Aadhaar and PAN cards within three months after the March 31 deadline. People who link the cards after the three months, will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000.

Issuing a notification on Tuesday, the CBDT said, “Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee."

It further added, the penalty will be "an amount equal to, — (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases.”

The following websites can be used for the linking processes - https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/

Here is how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar via different methods

Steps to link via portal

> Open the Income Tax e-filing portal- https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

> Register on the portal, use the PAN number for the e-mail ID

> Log into the portal by entering your user id, password and date of birth

> A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

> In case the window doesn’t appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’

> Information such as name, date of birth, and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN card details

> Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on Aadhaar

> If there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents

> If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button

> A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

Steps to link via SMS

> Type the following message UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>

> The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161

Linking by visiting nearby PAN service centres

> Visit the nearby PAN service centre

> A form named ‘Annexure-I’ needs to be filled and submitted along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card

> This linking process will be a paid service