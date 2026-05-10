Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, S Keerthana : TVK leaders to be part of Vijay Tamil Nadu cabinet. Full list

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to take the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office to Vijay at a gala event at 10 AM in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hands over the letter of appointment to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new state Chief Minister, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026.(PTI)

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The event marks the first time a non-Dravidian party has formed the government in the state since 1967, breaking the traditional domination of the AIADMK and the DMK. Follow LIVE updates here.

Meanwhile, governor Arlekar has approved the recommendation of CM-designate Vijay on the appointment of 9 ministers, the Lok Bhavan said in a release.

The new Cabinet comprises a woman minister S Keerthana.

"C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate, has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9. The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," the release said.

The Vijay cabinet in Tamil Nadu: Full list of approved TVK ministers

N. Anand (Bussy Anand): The party's General Secretary and MLA-elect from Thiyagarayanagar. Aadhav Arjuna: The General Secretary of Election Campaign Management and MLA-elect from Villivakkam. Dr K.G. Arunraj: A former IRS officer now serving as the General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda, and MLA-elect for Tiruchengodu. K.A. Sengottaiyan: A veteran politician and nine-time MLA who joined TVK from AIADMK; he serves as the Chief Coordinator of the party's executive committee. P. Venkataramanan: The party's Treasurer and MLA-elect for Mylapore R. Nirmalkumar (C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar): The Joint General Secretary and MLA-elect for Thirupparankundram. Rajmohan (Rajmohan Arumugam): The Propaganda Secretary and MLA-elect for Egmore. Dr T.K. Prabhu: A dentist-turned-politician serving as the Sivaganga East District Party Secretary and MLA-elect for Karaikudi. Selvi S. Keerthana: An MLA-elect from Virudhunagar district, set to be the youngest face in the new cabinet.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay is expected to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly through a vote of confidence on or before May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay is expected to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly through a vote of confidence on or before May 13. {{/usCountry}}

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