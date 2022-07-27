Aaditya Thackeray leans on father in his new Instagram post on Uddhav's birthday

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wished his father former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in an Instagram post with a photo of the father-son duo. Calling Uddhav his father and leader, Aaditya Thackeray said Uddhav Thackeray inspired him to be better at everything he does, in an honest and kind way. In the photo, Aaditya Thackeray can be seen leaning on Uddhav Thackeray's shoulder. Also Read | Eknath Shinde's wish for Udhhav Thackeray on birthday: 'Pray to Jagadamba…'

"Wishing my father and my leader a very happy birthday. He inspires me each day to be better at everything I do, more so, in an honest and kind way," Aaditya wrote in the Instagram post.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde was among the first politicians to wish Uddhav on social media. Instead of referring to Uddhav and Shiv Sena president, Eknath Shinde in his message addressed Uddhav as former Maharashtra chief minister and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also wished Uddhav on his birthday and prayed for his long, healthy life.

Uddhav has come down heavily on the BJP-backed rebellion in a no-holds-barred interview with Sena MP and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut where he compared the revel Sena leaders with rotten leaves -- better to be shed. In a two-part interview, Uddhav recounted how the conspiracy was hatched when he was in the hospital, unable to move after his operation. He said Shinde backstabbed him while he trusted him with the responsibility of the party and made him the No. 2 in the party.

"The Shiv Sena will have a chief minister again. I will work to expand the party base and cadre. I will start touring the state from August. I want to have maximum membership," Uddhav said.

"What was I asking from the BJP in 2019?...chief minister's post for two-and-half years and it was agreed upon. The post wasn't for me. I had promised (Sena founder and his father) Balasaheb that I will install a Shiv Sena chief minister. My promise is still incomplete," he said.

"He (Shinde) has got the chief minister's post for himself in a very bad way. Such is his lust for power that now he is comparing himself to Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray," Uddhav said in the second part of the interview.

The BJP must be alert of Shinde as he may claim Narendra Modi's post tomorrow, Uddhav said. “I had told him (Shinde) let's talk to the Congress, NCP. Let us tell them our people don't want to continue the alliance with you. If you want to go with the BJP, I have a few questions for that party, get those answers for me. But he didn't have the guts… look at the theatrics. Earlier, he (Shinde) would criticise the BJP and say it wants to finish off the Shiv Sena. He had given his resignation as minister to me. Tomorrow he may claim he is Narendra Modi and stake claim over the prime minister's post. The BJP should be alert.”

