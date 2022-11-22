'Aaftab said he only dated Hindus as...': Himanta Biswa's campaign in Gujarat

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again referred to Delhi's Shraddha murder case as he campaigned for the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat as he said the country needs a strict law against 'love-jihad' which only the BJP can do. The term love-jihad refers to allege that Muslim men convert Hindu women through marriages. After the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar came to light, the love jihad angle was speculated as Aaftab is a Muslim -- Shraddha's father too did not rule out the angle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a campaign trail in Gujarat, cited the Mehrauli murder case earlier as he said murderers like Aaftab would emerge in every city if the country today does not have a strong leader. "So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024," Sarma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Delhi too, Himanta said a strong law against 'Love Jihad' is required along with the uniform civil code.

'Not deliberate... in heat of moment': Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar murder accused

On Tuesday, as he referred to the issue again, he said, "Aaftab kind of promised the Shraddha that he would marry her and took her to Delhi. But then what happened? He chopped his body into 35 pieces. When Shraddha's body was in the freezer, he brought another woman to date"

"Then somebody from the police asked him -- why do you bring only Hindu women. To this, Aaftab said Hindus are emotional. Now see, this is not the story of one Aaftab. There are many such Aaftab-Shraddha in the country and the country needs a strong law against 'love-jihad'," the Assam chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar was under wrap for six months as Shraddha had no contact with her father and her disappearance only came to notice after her friends found her mobile phone switched off for months prompting her father to file a missing complaint.

This led to sensational details of how Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and then disposed of her body parts for the next three months without raising any suspicion. In his statement to the police, he said he brought another woman to the same flat where he killed Shraddha, when Shraddha's body parts were still in the freezer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON