Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

AAI to take over Uttarakhand’s Naini Saini airport, MoU signed in PM Modi’s presence

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 05:35 pm IST

The MoU was signed during the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun

Dehradun: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government for the acquisition of Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government (@pushkardhami X)
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government (@pushkardhami X)

The MoU was signed during the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

Spread over about 70 acres, the airport’s terminal building can handle 40 passengers during peak hours, while its apron can accommodate two Code-2B aircraft at a time. The apron is the part of an airport where aircraft are parked, loaded or unloaded, refuelled, and boarded.

Following the acquisition, AAI will upgrade the airport’s existing infrastructure and streamline its operations to meet national aviation standards. The move is expected to enhance regional air connectivity and improve accessibility to the Kumaon region, officials said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand can become spiritual capital of the world, says PM Modi

Authorities said the project will eventually boost tourism, trade and employment opportunities, along with supporting sectors such as education, healthcare and hospitality.

Located in a strategic Himalayan zone, the airport’s expansion is also expected to improve the state’s disaster-response capabilities.

Naini Saini Airport was officially linked to Delhi in November 2024 with the launch of a commercial flight operated by Alliance Air. It is also connected to Dehradun through a daily 19-seater aircraft service by Heritage Aviation, while Pawan Hans operates helicopter services to Pantnagar and Haldwani.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / AAI to take over Uttarakhand’s Naini Saini airport, MoU signed in PM Modi’s presence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On