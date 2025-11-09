AAI to take over Uttarakhand’s Naini Saini airport, MoU signed in PM Modi’s presence

Dehradun: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government for the acquisition of Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government (@pushkardhami X)

The MoU was signed during the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

Spread over about 70 acres, the airport’s terminal building can handle 40 passengers during peak hours, while its apron can accommodate two Code-2B aircraft at a time. The apron is the part of an airport where aircraft are parked, loaded or unloaded, refuelled, and boarded.

Following the acquisition, AAI will upgrade the airport’s existing infrastructure and streamline its operations to meet national aviation standards. The move is expected to enhance regional air connectivity and improve accessibility to the Kumaon region, officials said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand can become spiritual capital of the world, says PM Modi

Authorities said the project will eventually boost tourism, trade and employment opportunities, along with supporting sectors such as education, healthcare and hospitality.

Located in a strategic Himalayan zone, the airport’s expansion is also expected to improve the state’s disaster-response capabilities.

Naini Saini Airport was officially linked to Delhi in November 2024 with the launch of a commercial flight operated by Alliance Air. It is also connected to Dehradun through a daily 19-seater aircraft service by Heritage Aviation, while Pawan Hans operates helicopter services to Pantnagar and Haldwani.