Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

AAIB releases preliminary report on Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 01:45 AM IST

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings into the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings into the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12, news agency Reuters reported. 

A firefighter stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. (REUTERS File)
A firefighter stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. (REUTERS File)

At this stage of the investigation, no safety recommendations have been issued for B787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers, the report added. 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India, in its probe into the Air India crash, mentioned that Engine 1’s core deceleration stopped, then reversed, and began progressing toward recovery.

The investigation also said that while Engine 2 was able to relight, it could not arrest the core speed deceleration and repeatedly re-introduced fuel in an attempt to recover.

The probe has also revealed that Engine 1's fuel cutoff switch transitioned from 'Cutoff' to 'Run' at approximately 08:08:52 UTC (13:38:52 IST), followed by Engine 2 making the same transition at 08:08:56 UTC (13:38:56 IST).

The investigation also noted that Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) was observed to be rising for both engines, indicating relight activity.

In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the second pilot responds, "I did not do so."

According to the Engine and Flight Recorder (EAFR) data, both engines’ N2 values dropped below the minimum idle speed, the investigation has revealed. 

The aircraft reached a maximum speed of 180 knots indicated airspeed (IAS) at 08:08:42 UTC (13:38:42 IST), immediately after which both Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from 'Run' to 'Cutoff'.

The AAIB's investigation into the Air India crash revealed that the aft Engine and Flight Data Recorder (EAFR) was substantially damaged and could not be downloaded through conventional means.


(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / AAIB releases preliminary report on Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On