AAIB releases preliminary report on Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings into the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12, news agency Reuters reported. A firefighter stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. (REUTERS File)

At this stage of the investigation, no safety recommendations have been issued for B787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers, the report added.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India, in its probe into the Air India crash, mentioned that Engine 1’s core deceleration stopped, then reversed, and began progressing toward recovery.

The investigation also said that while Engine 2 was able to relight, it could not arrest the core speed deceleration and repeatedly re-introduced fuel in an attempt to recover.

The probe has also revealed that Engine 1's fuel cutoff switch transitioned from 'Cutoff' to 'Run' at approximately 08:08:52 UTC (13:38:52 IST), followed by Engine 2 making the same transition at 08:08:56 UTC (13:38:56 IST).

The investigation also noted that Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) was observed to be rising for both engines, indicating relight activity.

In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the second pilot responds, "I did not do so."

According to the Engine and Flight Recorder (EAFR) data, both engines’ N2 values dropped below the minimum idle speed, the investigation has revealed.

The aircraft reached a maximum speed of 180 knots indicated airspeed (IAS) at 08:08:42 UTC (13:38:42 IST), immediately after which both Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from 'Run' to 'Cutoff'.

The AAIB's investigation into the Air India crash revealed that the aft Engine and Flight Data Recorder (EAFR) was substantially damaged and could not be downloaded through conventional means.



(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)