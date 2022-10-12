Home / India News / 'Aaj pehli baar laga…': Akhilesh's emotional tweet after father's cremation

'Aaj pehli baar laga…': Akhilesh's emotional tweet after father's cremation

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 01:10 PM IST

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday.

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav after the cremation of his father and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav after the cremation of his father and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted an emotional tweet a day after his father and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai. Sharing two photographs from the site where the socialist icon was cremated on Tuesday amid a sea of humanity, Akhilesh said for the time he felt as if the morning arrived without the sun.

Aaj pehli baar laga…bin suraj ke uga savera,” the Samajwadi Party leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time CM and former defence minister, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a short bout of illness. He was 82.

Top political leaders cutting across party lines arrived at Saifai in UP’s Etawah district on Tuesday to pay their last respects to ‘netaji’, as he was fondly called. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were among the top leaders who were present at the funeral service.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and her son Abhishek Bachchan also attended the funeral. BJP leader Varun Gandhi was seen hugging Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav lit the funeral pyre in the Safai’s mela ground as slogans like ‘Netaji amar rahe’ reverberated in the air.

“We had a very strong relationship. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country,” said Rajanth Singh, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We all have come here to pay our tribute to him. Prime Minister Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were seen offering their condolences to Akhilesh during the funeral service.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav
akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out