Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab MLAs say all is well after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab MLAs on Sunday insisted that “everything is fine within the party” after meeting their national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab unit in-charge Manish Sisodia at latter’s residence.

The AAP MLAs had expressed displeasure over Kejriwal’s written apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on March 15. Majithia had filed a criminal defamation suit against Kejriwal, Ashish Khetan and Sanjay Singh after he was accused of being involved in drug trade.

Kejriwal’s apology prompted AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and co-president (Punjab unit) Aman Arora to resign from their posts. But Arora who was present at the meeting denied a rift in the party.

“I resigned because I was unhappy with how the Punjab unit wasn’t taken into account before this apology was tendered. I have not taken back my resignation, and I won’t take it back. Today he (Kejriwal) clarified everything and admitted that there was a lack of coordination and communication and that he did not realise this issue would become so big,” said Arora who led the MLAs. “We are together with Arvind Kejriwal and there is no question of rift in the party,” he added.