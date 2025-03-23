AAP announces Gopal Italia as candidate for bypoll in Gujarat's Visavadar

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded former Gujarat party chief, Gopal Italia as its candidate for the Visavadar Assembly by-elections in Gujarat. Former Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia(X/@Gopal_Italia)

AAP's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, made this announcement on Sunday.

Visavadar assembly constituency is part of Junagadh district and a segment of Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency.

The last assembly elections in Gujarat were held in 2022, when BJP returned to power with a thumping win securing 156 out of 182 seats. Congress could only win 16 seats, while AAP marked its footprints in the state by winning 5 seats.

AAP has recently appointed Gopal Rai as the state in-charge of Gujarat to formulate the political strategies for the party in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party witnessed a major reshuffle after it lost its bastion in the national capital to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Apart from him, AAP also appointed former Delhi Minister and former MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj as the state chief of the Delhi unit of the party.

Bhardwaj has replaced Gopal Rai to formulate the political strategies for the party in Delhi to counter the BJP-led Delhi government.

Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as the state in-charge for AAP Goa while Manish Sisodia takes charge of Punjab.

This decision was made after a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting which was conducted at residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party lost the recently concluded Delhi Legislative Assembly elections to BJP.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62.