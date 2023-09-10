AAP attacks Centre over waterlogging near Bharat Mandapam, says heads must roll

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday took a swipe at the central government over a video clip that showed water outside one of the halls at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Summit was held, promoting a sharp rebuttal by the Centre’s Press Information Bureau which called the claim “exaggerated and misleading”.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted LG VK Saxena for the waterlogging at Pragati Maidan (X/Saurabh_MLAgk)

“This is very serious,” Bharadwaj said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, tagging lieutenant governor VK Saxena. “Even after ur (your) 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don’t have control over this Central Govt area, else would have assisted u (you) sir,” Bharadwaj, who is also Delhi’s urban development minister, said. He also shared a 31-second video clip.

A senior official of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which oversees the complex, said some water did accumulate in front of the pathway of Hall 5 due to rains in the early morning. “Multiple machines and manpower were deployed simultaneously. Water (was) drained out and cleaned immediately,” the official said.

ITPO, headquartered at Pragati Maidan, is a central public sector enterprise under the commerce ministry.

In a post on X, PIB’s Fact Check handle said there was a video which claimed that there is “waterlogging at venue of #G20Summit”.

“This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at venue presently,” it said.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG’s office.

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV also took a dig at the Centre. “The images of Bharat Mandapam which was developed at a cost of several crores of rupees for hosting G20 members… Vikas (development) is floating.”