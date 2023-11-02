AAP INDIA ally Congress's leader says 'Arvind Kejriwal scared, running away'

New Delhi: The BJP and Congress leaders on Thursday took potshots at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the Enforcement Directorate summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. While BJP's Sambit Patra called Kejriwal "an ocean of corruption", Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit remembered ‘the Kejriwal of the Anna movement’ and said he appeared to be scared and running away.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Undeterred, Kejriwal campaigned in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli after telling the Enforcement Directorate to withdraw the summons and dared the Central government to arrest the "thinking of Kejriwal".

"They have been threatening since the last few days in Delhi that they will arrest Kejriwal. They threaten everyday in Delhi that they will arrest Kejriwal. You will arrest the body of Kejriwal, but how will you arrest the thinking of Kejriwal?" he said, adding, "You will arrest Kejriwal, but how will you arrest thousands, lakhs and crores of Kejriwals spread across the entire country".

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit said Kejriwal was seen running away today.

"Today he can be seen running away. He is the same Kejriwal who during the Anna movement had said that if any minister is even suspected of corruption a full inquiry should be conducted on the accused. It is clear that he has got scared and is running away," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dikshit's mother Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi when Kejriwal launched a massive agitation against the previous Congress government at the Centre, demanding setting up of an anti-corruption body, Lokpal.

Congress general secretary Abhishek Dutt also attacked Kejriwal.

"If the ED has summoned you, and you know you are right, then join the investigation. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have done it in the past. Have the courage to fight BJP," he said.

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking withdrawal of its "vague and motivated" notice, BJP leader Sambit Patra called him "ocean of corruption".

"Today you don't want to appear before the Enforcement Directorate and ask how in what capacity have you been called?...You have been called by ED as you are the ocean of corruption, as the source of corruption from which corruption emerges in Delhi," Patra told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal, in a six-point letter to the Enforcement Directorate, wrote today that the notice was leaked to select BJP leaders to malign his image.

The Congress and AAP are INDIA alliance partners.

With inputs from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON