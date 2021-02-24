AAP is challenge for Congress in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a challenge for the main opposition Congress in the state.
The AAP, which bagged 27 seats in Surat city in the February 21 civic elections, will not have any success in the coming polls to municipalities and district panchayats in the state, he claimed.
"AAP candidates have only won the seats which were with the Congress earlier. So the party has emerged as a major challenge for the Congress (and not for the BJP)," the chief minister said, replying to reporter's question at Bavla near here.
The AAP has breached the Congress' citadel and become an alternative to the party in Gujarat, he said.
"Apart from Surat, the AAP did not win a single seat in other cities. And none of its candidates will win in the coming local body polls. As in the cities, the BJP's winning streak will continue in rural areas," Rupani said.
On Tuesday, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, however, had said the AAP's entry into Gujarat was "very painful" and the BJP will try to find a way to "deal with" the new entrant.
The AAP on Tuesday made inroads in Gujarat politics by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation even though the BJP retained power by winning 93 seats in the 120- seat civic body.
The Congress, which had won 36 seats in the SMC in the last elections, drew a blank.
The BJP managed comfortable victories in all six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.
Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka (tehsil) panchayats are scheduled to be held on February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
- The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved pulling back troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline and withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha releases 'operational strategy' for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
- This announcement comes as the Centre is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP is challenge for Congress in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA by Governor
- Considered a draconian legislation by some, AFSPA allows security forces to conduct search operations and arrest anyone without any warrant. The provisions of AFSPA are applicable only to seven states in the northeast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On India-China LAC row, Army chief says 'nobody wants an unsettled border'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM back from Delhi, buzz around cabinet expansion grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka puts on hold mandatory RT-PCR rule for commuters from Kerala
- The interdependence between Kerala’s Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada’s district headquarters Mangaluru has fuelled resistance to travel restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium complex continues to have Sardar Patel name: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to have separate agriculture budget from next year: Ashok Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra’s Palghar, says deputy collector
- Bird flu has been confirmed in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, after 45 chickens died on Wednesday at a poultry farm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers union writes to President demanding end to 'repression' on protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands
- In August last year the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government' notification of allowing mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox