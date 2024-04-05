AAP leader Manish Sisodia's letter from Tihar jail: ‘See you soon outside’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter from Tihar Jail to the people of his assembly constituency, comparing his plight with the atrocities committed by the Britishers against freedom fighters and asserting his commitment to education. The former deputy chief minister, who has been arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, also expressed hope that he will be out of jail soon. AAP leader Manish Sisodia(PTI)

A day before his bail hearing in court, Manish Sisodia wrote, “See you soon outside… I remembered everyone in the last one year. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like everyone fought at the time of independence, similarly, we are fighting for good education and schools. The dream of independence had come true even after British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education…”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

READ | Manish Sisodia's one year in Tihar: Reads Bhagwad Gita, plays badminton, calls home

"The British were also very proud of their power, the British also used to put people in jail on false charges. The British kept Gandhi in jail for many years. Nelson Mandela was also jailed. These people are my inspiration and you all are my strength," the AAP leader added.

Stressing the importance of good education in schools, Manish Sisodia wrote, “To be a developed country, it is necessary to have good education and schools. I am happy that education revolution took place in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal…”

In his letter, Sisodia also thanked the people of Patparganj for caring for his ailing wife Seema. "My love for you has increased after being in jail. You took great care of my wife. Seema gets emotional while talking about all of you. All of you should take care of yourselves…" Sisodia wrote.

Earlier in February, a Delhi court allowed the former deputy chief minster Sisodia to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody. Sisodia had moved an application on January 27 seeking custody parole twice a week to visit his wife, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis.

“She can’t walk or move as her mind has started losing control on her body parts and she can’t even move on her own for more than 10 or 15 minutes,” he had said.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are investigating Manish Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 last year. Manish Sisodia will be produced before a Delhi court tomorrow to hear his bail plea.

(With ANI inputs)