Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for entire session; AAP says unfortunate

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rabha Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for repeatedly “violating” the directives of the chair.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced Sanjay Singh’s suspension after a motion proposed by Union minister Piyush Goyal was backed by the House.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the decision to suspend Sanjay Singh was unfortunate. “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we are not upset… But this is unfortunate”

Sanjay Singh, along with other opposition members, was demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha. But when their demand wasn’t accepted and the Question Hour started, Sanjay Singh walked to the Well of the House to press his demand.

He was first told to go back to his seat. When the AAP member did not comply, Dhankar said, “I name Sanjay Singh”.

Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion to suspend Sanjay Singh. “This kind of behaviour, coming into the Well and disturbing the House, is completely against the ethics and rules of the House. I would urge the chair to take necessary action against Sanjay Singh and the government wishes to move a motion for his suspension for the remainder of the House.

As soon as Dhankhar allowed Piyush Goyal to move the motion, he said, “I move the motion that Sanjay Singh, who has been named by the chair, be hereby suspended from the rest of the duration of the session until the last day of this current session.”

The chairman said, “The motion is that Sanjay Singh is suspended for the entire duration of this session having repeatedly violated the directives of the chair” and asked the House if it approved it. The House approved the motion by raising hands and with voice vote.

Notably, AAP’s Singh was also suspended last year on 27th July for “unruly behaviour”, after he threw papers at the Chair over an issue on hooch tragedy in Gujarat’s Botad district.