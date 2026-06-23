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AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava convicted by Rajpipla court in assault, extortion case

The case relates to an incident on Oct 30, 2023, after forest authorities removed illegal cultivation from govt forest land and registered a forest offence

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 02:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A sessions court in Rajpipla in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Tuesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dediapada constituency Chaitar Vasava and several co-accused in a case involving assault, intimidation and extortion of forest officials.

The tribal leader will face disqualification as MLA if the sentence awarded is two years or more. (Mla Chaitar Vasava | Facebook page)

Additional sessions judge A V Hirpara delivered the judgment and awarded him seven years of imprisonment.

The case relates to an incident on October 30, 2023, after forest authorities removed illegal cultivation from government forest land and registered a forest offence. According to the prosecution, forest officials were later called to Vasava’s residence, where a forester was abused, slapped and threatened. A firearm was allegedly discharged in the air to create fear. The next day, officials were allegedly forced to pay 60,000 at Pitha Ground.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on November 2, 2023 and the charge sheet was filed on January 30, 2024. Charges were framed on August 7, 2025. During the trial, 17 prosecution witnesses were examined.

 
assault aam aadmi party
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