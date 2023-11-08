'AAP MLAs rejected proposal': BJP leader's theory on why Kejriwal skipped ED summons

Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday staked claim that Arvind Kejriwal didn't appear before the Enforcement Directorate earlier in connection with the money laundering case associated with the now-scrapped Delhi's excise policy because ‘he wants to convince his MLAs so that his wife (Sunita Kejriwal) is elected as the CM’.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal(PTI)

“One senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has told me that all the MLAs had rejected the proposal saying it will ruin the party over allegations of dynastic politics if Kejriwal's wife is elected as the CM,” he said. He further claimed that the AAP MLAs had confronted Kejriwal over issues related to corruption charges against the party and building of ‘Sheesh Mahal’, a charge the BJP has been raising over alleged expenditure of nearly ₹40 crore to renovate the official residence of Delhi CM.

Sunita Kejriwal made headlines when a city court in Delhi issued summons on a complaint by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secretary Harish Khurana who alleged that she violated the Representation of the People Act. since she was enrolled as a voter of two constituencies — Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh and Chandini Chowk in Delhi. However, the Delhi high court has put a stay on the summons till the next hearing on the matter.

The BJP's national secretary further said the AAP has come up with a solution in the form of a cross-country referendum where the party will ask whether Arvind Kejriwal should continue as the CM. “People will say ‘we voted for Kejriwal’ and they (AAP) will bring Sunita Kejriwal as the next CM,” Sirsa said.

“AAP will hold street meetings in Delhi and across the country, and will go from house to house to hold a referendum,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said earlier. To which, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Sonkar Kapoor alleged AAP of trying to create an impression that Kejriwal is a living martyr.

ED on October 30 asked Kejriwal to appear before it on November 2 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Kejriwal skipped the summons, calling them ‘illegal’ and travelled to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to address a rally, alleging that the federal anti-money laundering agency was acting at the behest of the BJP to malign his image.