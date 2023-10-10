AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court, challenges suspension from Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha. The 34-year-old lawmaker was suspended from the Upper House during the Monsoon Session over a breach of privileges complaint. Chadha was accused of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name to a select committee. The MP has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha until the committee of privileges probing the case against him submits its report.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.(PTI file)

Five Rajya Sabha MPs including S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of BJD — alleged that their name was included without their consent in a select committee moved by Raghav Chadha in the House.ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha moves Delhi HC against trial court’s decision on bungalow allocationChadha had actually proposed the constitution of a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and had included the names of the four MPs.

Union minister Piyush Goyal had accused Raghav Chadha of repeatedly indulged in “gross impropriety and misconduct”.

"His conduct is far distant from the ethical standards expected of a member of this august house," he had said.

He said on August 7, he moved an amendment under relevant rules for the referring the Government of National Capital Territory Amendment Bill 2023 to a select committee consisting of 19 members, including honourable members Narhari Amin, S Phangnon Konyak, Sasmit Patra, M Thambidurai and Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Responding to his suspension, Chadha had said,"My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world's largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Services Bill".

“My crime was exposing BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood and asking them to follow 'Advani-vaad' and 'Vajpayee-vad'. The fact that a 34-year-old MP showed them a mirror and held them accountable, left them scarred”, he added.

