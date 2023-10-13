AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves Delhi HC challenging arrest in excise policy case

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Singh’s plea was mentioned before the bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

The Rajya Sabha MP's counsel told the court that his client was not provided with the grounds for arrest. The court will hear the matter today.

Singh was arrested by the probe agency on October 4 in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

In its charge sheet, the central agency alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy and claimed that the policy favoured several liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Singh has denied the charges saying they are “false and baseless”.

A special court on Tuesday extended the ED custody of Singh till October 13, saying the remand was necessitated based on the discovery of new facts, and the recovery of fresh digital evidence in a recent search conducted by the federal agency.

Singh claimed before the judge that the ED tried to whisk him away from its office with an“ulterior motive.”

“After you granted remand (to ED) on the last date of hearing, at 10 at night, I was told that I was being taken somewhere else. I asked why didn't they inform the court. They (ED officials) said there was some issue of chemical pesticides. They said they had got phone calls from people above. I told them I won't go outside without the court's order. They asked me to give that in writing.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the ED was conspiring to kill the Rajya Sabha MP.

“It became clear that ED is conspiring to kill Sanjay Singh on the BJP's direction. It's a big question which should be answered by both ED and BJP,” he further claimed," AAP leader Dilip Pandey had said.

