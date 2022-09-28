AAP organises blood donation campaign to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, launched a blood donation campaign to mark freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Kejriwal announced blood donation drives would be held on a larger scale annually to mark the occasion while urging people to at least donate blood twice a year. He said since he is diabetic, he is unable to donate blood.

Sisodia, who participated in the donation drive at the Maulana Azad Medical College, said Bhagat Singh was hanged and sacrificed his life at 23 when people are usually looking for jobs. “Around 70 blood donation camps are being held to mark this occasion. Our vision is to provide some relief to families already traumatised due to medical emergency so that they do not have run from pillar to post to seek blood during an emergency,” Sisodia said. He added around 600000 units of blood are needed in Delhi annually.

Sisodia said usually 1500-2000 units of blood are donated every day but it mostly comes from relatives of patients or those who routinely donate blood.

Kejriwal said most people donating blood are relatives. “We can make it a part of Delhi culture to donate blood on a regular basis. It should be a year-long exercise so we should keep motivating people to donate blood. Any medically fit person can donate blood after every three months. It does not lead to weakness and the person becomes normal in 15 minutes. Every person can donate blood four times a year but people should resolve to donate blood at least twice a year.”

He said Bhagat Singh continues to inspire youngsters and also spoke about education and healthcare as part of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s “Make India Number One” campaign.

“Bhagat Singh was also concerned about what kind of India we will make after the Britishers left. Everyone in our country should get a good education, labour should get adequate compensation. While we achieved many things over 75 years but in many things we have been left behind. Our people are intelligent and there is a lot of potential. If good education and healthcare are provided, we can take India to the next level. This can be realised in just 5 years,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier, AAP’s youth wing organised a blood donation camp at the party headquarters. AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, who inaugurated it, appealed to everyone to donate blood and pay a fitting tribute to Bhagat Singh. “India can only become number one when we follow the ideals of Bhagat Singh and fulfil his dreams.”