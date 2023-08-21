Kejriwal: 300 units of free electricity, jobs if AAP is elected in Madhya Pradesh

Free power of up to 300 units, permanent jobs and a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 to unemployed youngsters were among 10 measures assured by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal for the people of Madhya Pradesh, if the party was voted to power in the assembly elections due to be held later this year.

AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

“We have come to build the country and not to earn money. AAP is a party of gentlemen and patriots. If you want to secure the future of your children, then there is only one party in the entire country (to help do that), the AAP,” Kejriwal, who is also the chief minister of Delhi, said, as he announced the guarantees during a public meeting in Satna district.

“You people have given enough opportunities to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Look at our governments in Delhi and Punjab, we will fulfil all guarantees. This is Kejriwal’s guarantee,” he added.

The AAP will provide all medical tests, treatment and medicines free of cost if it wins the polls, the party’s national convener said. “We will provide an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month to unemployed youngsters,” he said.

Kejriwal said services of employees engaged in temporary or contractual jobs will be regularised and cited the examples of Delhi and Punjab where AAP is in power. “No bribe will be taken for government jobs,” he said.

On the power front, the AAP leader promised free electricity of up to 300 units with 24-hour uninterrupted supply. He said electricity bills due till November 30 will be waived if AAP is voted to power.

The AAP leader also took a veiled dig at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appealed to people to stop believing in “mama” who has “deceived his nephews and nieces”.

“I heard there is a ‘mama’ (As Chouhan is popularly known) who has deceived his nephews and nieces. Don’t trust him now…. I am saying that your son, brother and chacha (uncle) have come now. Believe in chacha (uncle) now,” he said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, BJP leader Rishabh Singh said: “When Kejriwal doesn’t know what to do for farmers and tribals, how will the AAP run a state where agriculture is the main source of income. They won’t get any success in MP.”