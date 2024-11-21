AAP releases first list of 11 candidates for Delhi assembly election 2025, fields BJP, Congress turncoats

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the 2025 Delhi assembly election. The 2025 Delhi Assembly polls will decide whether AAP will retain power in the national capital.(PTI)

The candidates list includes six turncoat leaders, former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi as well as former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan and Sumesh Shokeen who joined the party recently.

First list of AAP Candidates

Candidates - Constituency

Brahm Singh Tanwar - Chhatarpur

Anil Jha - Kirari

Deepak Singhla - Vishwas Nagar

Sarita Singh - Rohtas Nagar

BB Tyagi - Laxmi Nagar

Ram Singh Netaji - Badarpur

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad - Seelampur

Veer Singh Dhingan - Seemapuri

Gaurav Sharma - Ghonda

Manoj Tyagi - Karawal Nagar

Sumesh Shokeen - Matiala

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's announcement comes just days after its key member, Kailash Gahlot, resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gahlot, who was also a minister in the AAP cabinet, resigned from his post and the party, in a massive setback before the February 2025 Delhi elections.

The now BJP leader, in his resignation, cited "grave challenges that the party faces from within", “embarrassing controversies” the party is embroiled in and "unfulfilled promises" to the Delhi citizens.

On Sunday, the national convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, drew parallels between Delhi Assembly elections and a "dharmayudh" (righteous war), urging his party workers to not look at individual candidates and rather, work as if he himself is contesting from all 70 seats in Delhi.

The former Delhi chief minister had also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party lacks the will to serve the people of the national capital.

"We are a small party with limited resources. The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi because they lack the will to serve. Don't look at the candidate who gets the ticket... You should work as if I am contesting all the 70 seats (in Delhi)," the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal reiterated his party's six free revris to Delhi, electricity, water, education, health pilgrimage and bus travel to women. "The BJP wants the power of Delhi at all costs because it wants to stop these revris being given to the public," he added.

He further claimed that the BJP will do anything to defeat the AAP in the 2025 Delhi elections. Kejriwal, who resigned from his post after getting bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, said it was his dream that one day all people of Delhi will be workers of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP, meanwhile, had hit back at Kejriwal, saying that the AAP will lose the elections due to the corruption allegations against its government.