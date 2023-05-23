AAP hits out at BJP over Jain’s worsening health in Delhi’s Tihar jail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, slammed the Union government and Tihar prison authorities over the alleged ill-treatment of senior AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital on Monday due to his deteriorating health condition. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday. (PTI)

Jain has been in jail since May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

“Satyendar Jain’s condition has deteriorated after a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom, which resulted in a spinal injury leaving him in excruciating pain. The gravity of the situation demands immediate spinal surgery, as recommended by his attending doctors,” a statement released by the AAP said.

“A closer examination of his medical condition reveals a troubling array of ailments. He suffers from acute lumbar pain, causing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain radiates throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a constant tingling sensation and decreased mobility,” the statement added.

The party also said that an MRI conducted on May 3 showed “degeneration in all intervertebral discs”, with Jain’s doctors advising urgent spinal surgery and proper postoperative care.

“He has been placed as number 416 on a waiting list by jail authorities and is expected to be able to undergo the surgery only after five months,” the party added. Apart from the impacts of his spinal injury, Jain suffers from sleep apnea and has lost nearly 35kg over the last one year, according to the release.

When contacted, Delhi prison authorities said that Jain’s back surgery was due. “Satyender Jain’s back surgery is due for a long time. Since we don’t want to take any risk at DDU hospital, the jail administration has sent him today to Safdarjung for a second opinion about him,” Sanjay Baniwal, DG Delhi Prison, said.

A senior Tihar Jail official said that Jain is suffering from spinal issues, and was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in west Delhi last week. “At DDU Hospital, he requested for a second opinion on his problem, upon which the doctor referred him to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said the official, adding that the falling health of Jain could be because of his “food habits and stress levels”. “We are consulting the doctors treating him to understand why he is shedding weight,” he added, asking not to be named.

Kejriwal said on Monday that he was praying for better health of his former cabinet colleague, and slammed the Union government for his condition. “People of Delhi can see the ego and injustice of the BJP government. People and God are with us in this struggle. This battle against cruelty, injustice and dictatorship will continue. We are the followers of Bhagat Singh,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi, with a picture showing Jain in hospital.

Other senior AAP leaders expressed similar sentiments.

Health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the person who was single handedly responsible for improving the health care system of Delhi was being treated badly, while education minister Atishi said that she has never seen Satyendar Jain in such a weak state. “Jain, who created the mohalla clinic mode, is suffering from health issues but BJP is playing dirty politics,” she tweeted.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, however, said that the Delhi government should also inform people of Delhi that Jain is lodged in jail under money laundering case, and the courts have not been granting him bail for almost a year now. “We pray that Satyendar Jain’s health recovers but this should not be used to portray the AAP as victim. The comparison to Bhagat Singh and attempts to portray themselves as martyrs show that they don’t have confidence in judiciary,” he tweeted.

Jain has denied all charges in cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe, and has maintained that the case is a result of political vendetta. He has not been granted bail despite several attempts to secure his release.

A doctor at Safdarjung hospital said that Jain was brought to the neurosurgery OPD on Monday morning after he complained of severe back pain. “He (Jain) was brought to the neurosurgery OPD on Monday morning. He was not admitted. After his consultation, he was taken back by the police officials who were accompanying him,” the doctor said.

Doctors did not specify the cause and history of Jain’s spinal condition.