AAP to contest 2028 MP assembly polls on its own strength

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to find its footing in Madhya Pradesh's bipolar politics dominated by the BJP and Congress, on Tuesday said it will contest the 2028 assembly elections on its own without forging any alliance. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

Jai Bhagwan Upkar, co-incharge of the AAP's state organisation, told reporters in Indore that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is preparing to contest all assembly seats.

"We will contest the elections with full strength. We will not form an electoral alliance with any party," he added.

Upkar said the morale of AAP workers was affected during the 2023 assembly elections by the imprisonment of top leaders in allegedly false cases. "Party workers are being reorganised in view of the next assembly elections," he added.

Another AAP functionary said the party had fielded candidates in 60 seats in the last assembly elections. However, deposits of contestants were forfeited in most seats.

Politics in Madhya Pradesh has traditionally been bipolar, with either the BJP or Congress in power.

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Upkar, meanwhile, said the AAP will also contest all seats in the municipal elections next year, which will be conducted ahead of the assembly polls.

Upkar has previously represented the Bawana constituency in Delhi.

The AAP leader said he could comment on the future of the "Cockroach Janata Party" only after the digital platform founded by Abhijeet Dipke becomes active on the ground.