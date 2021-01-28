AAP to contest elections in 6 states, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that in the next two years, the party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

“People across the country are talking about the good governance of the AAP in Delhi. Everywhere in the country, people want power and water subsidies, and welfare schemes like Delhi. We need to bridge the gaps. For that, we need to build up a strong organisation… In the next two years, our party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab , Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat… People are ready and now we just have to reach out to them,” said Kejriwal at the national council meeting of the party held at Kapashera – the first such after the February 2020 assembly polls in the Capital.

In his speech, addressing a gathering of around 400 members of the AAP, Kejriwal highlighted how, in the last few months, the party has not shied away from accepting challenges for open debates on schools and governance models with ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – both these states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also highlighted the work done by the Delhi government in Covid-19 management.

“Last one year was very difficult for people across the globe. In Delhi, the AAP government had decided in the very beginning that they would never let the Covid-19 issue get politicised. In Delhi, we have seen the toughest challenge for any city in the world. On November 11, Delhi witnessed more than 8,500 new cases in a day. No city in the world has been through such a situation. But, still, we had more than 7,000 vacant beds, because of our home isolation model. Our Covid-19 management work is being appreciated across the world now… We had a plasma bank ready before plasma therapy was implemented in the US,” he said.

He added, “While several states resorted to false tests and false numbers. In Delhi, we always focused on transparency and believed in making people aware of the situation by sharing accurate numbers every day. And we succeeded. Yesterday, we recorded less than 100 new cases in a day.”