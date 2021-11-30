AAP to take out yet another ‘Tiranga Yatra’, this time in Punjab's Pathankot

With assembly elections in Punjab months away, the Aam Aadmi Party-led by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a ‘Tiranga Yatra’, this time in the state's Pathankot region, on December 2. Earlier, the party had conducted a similar campaign in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh had delivered a call to establish a ‘Ram Rajya’ and equated devotion to Lord Ram with true nationalism and communal harmony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ or ‘tricolour march’ conducted by the AAP aims to see the participation of thousands of people, including the party's workers and supporters from across the state, carrying tricolours and raising nationalist slogans such as “Vande Mataram”. The campaign also serves as a stage for AAP leaders to make their vows to the people of the state ahead of elections, and reiterate commitment to promises made earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Aam Aadmi Party, which will be contesting all 117 seats in the Punjab legislative assembly for the upcoming elections, has already made a bunch of lucrative promises to the people of the state. If voted to power, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity in every household, free healthcare facilities in mohalla clinics, and ₹1,000 to every woman in the state above 18 years of age.

Kejriwal had kickstarted electioneering for his party at a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at Bagha Purana in Punjab's Moga district back in March this year. Now, AAP hopes to step up its campaigning with the Tiranga Yatra, a familiar strategy undertaken by the party ahead of elections; four of these have already been conducted in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab is scheduled to go for assembly polls next year. 59 seats are needed for winning a majority in the 117-seat state assembly.

In the 2017 polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousting the ruling SAD-BJP government after 10 years. AAP emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member assembly, becoming the principal opposition. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 3 seats.