IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal
india news

AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal

AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that his party will take legal action against BJP for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

A BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal has supported the three contentious farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "The BJP knows that Kejriwal is the only leader with credibility and hence they have used his doctored interview to create a false impression among the people."

Also Read | Not only BJP, PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws: Manish Sisodia

"This doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and placing fake bytes in some places. The Aam Aadmi Party will not allow such machinations by the BJP and will take legal action against them," he said.

Sisodia claimed that since the BJP has "failed in all its machinations" against the farmers, they plotted a new scheme riding on Kejriwal's popularity.

"We pity the BJP's tactics who despite having their government at the Centre and in many states, have lost people's trust and hence have to use Arvind Kejriwal's doctored video to save the farm laws," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest arvind kejriwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP