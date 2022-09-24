AAP's Raghav Chadha mentions a Netflix show amid Punjab guv-CM stand-off

Over the last few days, Punjab has witnessed constant sparring between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and governor Banwarilal Purohit. This went a notch higher on Friday when the state governor sought the details of the agenda of the legislative business of the session called by the Mann government on September 27.

But that prompted a sharp response from the chief minister. “Gov/Presi consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC and speaker. Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. It’s too much (sic),” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Also came a sarcasm-laced tweet from Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. His tweet mentioned a Netflix show. “Whether it’s a discussion on inflation or on “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only the speaker of the assembly or the business advisory committee holds the right to decide on the legislative business of the house.”

“Governor Sahab, each day, you are diminishing the stature of your position,” the AAP MP wrote in Hindi.

In the letter sent to Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary Surinder Pal, the governor's office wrote: “On the letter of secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, dated September 22, 2022, requesting for the order of approval by Hon’ble Governor, Punjab for summoning the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on 27th September, 2022, a letter from Punjab Governor’s Office has been addressed to the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, seeking details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session."

Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had sought a reply on why a special assembly session - called to prove the strength of the house - could be refused.

