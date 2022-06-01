AAP's Sanjay Singh files complaint against BJP leader for insulting tricolour

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has filed a complaint with the police against Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa over his remarks alluding that the saffron flag of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would become the national flag of India one day.

Eshwarappa reportedly said the saffron flag has been followed for thousands of years and it will undoubtedly become the national flag one day.

"Respect for saffron didn't begin yesterday or today, it has been respected for thousands of years. The saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice. RSS flag will become a national flag someday, there is no doubt," said Eshwarappa.

"To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front. The tricolour is the national flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves," he added.

Singh, also a member of Rajya Sabha, said he has given an application to file a complaint against the BJP leader at the North Avenue police station in New Delhi, reported PTI. He said Eshwarappa should be arrested for his comments.

"I have given an application to register an FIR against Eshwarappa for insulting the national flag by saying that the saffron flag will become India's national flag one day. For more than 50 years, the national flag was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters. Actually, the BJP is opposed to the national flag," PTI quoted the AAP MP as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

