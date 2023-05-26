AAP's Satyendar Jain had blood clot in brain; treatment underway: Report

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a blood clot in his brain due to a head injury, reported ANI quoting hospital officials familiar with the matter. Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) has constituted a medical board of four doctors for his treatment, according to ANI. The report suggests that his medical condition is “stable as of now” and “further treatment is underway.”

AAP leader Satyendar Jain was admitted to the ICU of LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(sourced)

Satyendar Jain was put on oxygen support in the ICU of Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital on Thursday after Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital referred him there. He was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital when he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a money laundering case.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail until July 11 to Jain on medical grounds, turning down the Enforcement Directorate’s contention that the AAP leader‘s health status must be examined first by a panel of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This is the first time that Jain will be released in over a year.

Granting interim bail to Jain for a little over six weeks, a bench of justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha said that the court was granting him relief only on medical grounds and that it would examine his latest medical reports on July 10 to consider further orders.

