AAP to undertake employment guarantee yatra in poll-bound Uttarakhand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced a 70-day long “rozgar guarantee yatra (employment guarantee procession)” in poll-bound Uttarakhand from September 25 under the leadership of its chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal.

“Through this yatra, we will ensure that the six guarantees regarding employment that we have announced reach to people. During the yatra, AAP will also look into new opportunities in each assembly segment which can be used for increasing employment avenues for the locals.... we will talk to the youth, ex-servicemen, and entrepreneurs in these areas,” said AAP’s Uttarakhand in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya. He added Kothiyal and his team will remain in each assembly segment for a day during the yatra and interact with the people there.

Also Read | Night curfew clamped in half a dozen Uttarakhand villages after leopard terror

Mohaniya said the yatra would begin from Nainital and nearly 350 public rallies will be held. “In each assembly segment, around four small and one big public rally will be held.” He added they will interact with the locals and seek their views and suggestions on how employment avenues can be increased. “We appeal youth to participate in this yatra in a big way. There is already a lot of buzz in the state with regard to AAP’s employment promises.”

Uttarakhand is among the states where AAP has sought to make inroads. AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a series of promises including related to employment creation in the state as his party hopes to form the government in the state. He has pledged if AAP is voted to power in Uttarakhand, it will provide employment to every household, ₹5,000 monthly stipend till unemployed youth get jobs. The AAP has promised 100,000 government jobs within six months of coming to power as well as 80% reservation in jobs to locals, an online job portal, and a separate ministry of employment and migration affairs.

Unemployment and migration are two major issues in Uttarakhand.