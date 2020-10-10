e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a lollipop says Maoists in Jharkhand, triggers panic

Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a lollipop says Maoists in Jharkhand, triggers panic

Posters allegedly put up by Maoists, describing the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme as “lollipop”, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district triggered panic among the people, police said on Saturday.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India
(Representative photo )
         

Posters allegedly put up by Maoists, describing the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme as “lollipop”, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district triggered panic among the people, police said on Saturday.

Through the posters, the Maoists appealed to the public not to fall for the government’s “daydream”, police said.

The posters were put up in the Rajpur Bazar area on Friday, they said.

Police reached the spot soon after the posters were found and removed them, an official said.

The Rajpur police station area, located on the Jharkhand-Bihar border, is one of the worst-hit by Naxalite activities.

More than a dozen people of the area have lost their lives in two Maoist attacks in the past, police said.

Maoist posters were found in the area on Thursday as well, triggering panic among the people who fear the recurrence of violence in the area.

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In