Aatmanirbhar formation flight, Lancer heavy bomber: Aero India 2021 to begin tomorrow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Aero India 2021, the three-day biannual event being hosted by Air Force Station Yelahanka from February 3 to 5. The defence ministry said in a tweet, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will inaugurate the #AeroIndia2021 in Bengaluru tomorrow. @AeroIndiashow.”





This will be the 13th edition of the international event in which several aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and the Coast Guard will be participating. This edition will see a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition with 601 exhibitors, including 523 from India and 78 from 14 foreign countries, expected to participate in the event.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will also have to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to the event and only those with a Covid-19 negative test report will be allowed entry. Only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue each day.

Aatmanirbhar formation flight

A unique flying display of HAL titled ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ will comprise of HAL products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 that will fly in a special formation. HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and civil Do-228 will be available for customer demonstration flights. Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will also take part in the flying display. The static display will include Do 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III.

HAL’s HALL-E will be the major attraction of the event and will have the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator with TEJAS–MAX cockpit as the mother-ship platform.

Watch: Aero India 2021 rehearsals held in Bengaluru





American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber

An American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by at the Aero India 2021. The bomber has as many as 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and time of climb in its class. US participation in Aero India 2021 can be seen as a deepening of ties between Washington and New Delhi. “US participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our increasingly close bilateral defence ties and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” read a statement released by the US consulate.

US air force band of the Pacific

The US air force band of the Pacific will also perform at the event, along with Indian percussion artist Giridhar Udupa. The US embassy will broadcast the performance on a later date.