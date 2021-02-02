Aatmanirbhar formation flight, Lancer heavy bomber: Aero India 2021 to begin tomorrow
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Aero India 2021, the three-day biannual event being hosted by Air Force Station Yelahanka from February 3 to 5. The defence ministry said in a tweet, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will inaugurate the #AeroIndia2021 in Bengaluru tomorrow. @AeroIndiashow.”
This will be the 13th edition of the international event in which several aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and the Coast Guard will be participating. This edition will see a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition with 601 exhibitors, including 523 from India and 78 from 14 foreign countries, expected to participate in the event.
Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will also have to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to the event and only those with a Covid-19 negative test report will be allowed entry. Only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue each day.
Aatmanirbhar formation flight
A unique flying display of HAL titled ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ will comprise of HAL products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 that will fly in a special formation. HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and civil Do-228 will be available for customer demonstration flights. Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will also take part in the flying display. The static display will include Do 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III.
HAL’s HALL-E will be the major attraction of the event and will have the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator with TEJAS–MAX cockpit as the mother-ship platform.
Watch: Aero India 2021 rehearsals held in Bengaluru
American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber
An American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by at the Aero India 2021. The bomber has as many as 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and time of climb in its class. US participation in Aero India 2021 can be seen as a deepening of ties between Washington and New Delhi. “US participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our increasingly close bilateral defence ties and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” read a statement released by the US consulate.
US air force band of the Pacific
The US air force band of the Pacific will also perform at the event, along with Indian percussion artist Giridhar Udupa. The US embassy will broadcast the performance on a later date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura event in UP tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No J&K MPs in RS after Feb 15 as four members’ terms end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition obstructing important discussions: Joshi
- Earlier in the day, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told parliamentarians from opposition parties that the government is ready to hold discussions on the farm laws both ‘inside and outside Parliament.’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam orders probe into sound system glitch at PM Modi’s rally in Sivasagar
- The Assam government set up a three-member committee to probe the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system during Prime Minister’s speech on January 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Action on old vehicles, traffic congestion in Delhi's plan against air pollution
- It was strongly reiterated that overaged petrol/diesel vehicles more than 15/10 years of age must not be allowed to ply in NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP hold alliance talks with TMC to fight BJP in Bengal assembly polls
- RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata while TMC MP Saugata Roy held talks with NCP's Sharad Pawar in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief Nadda to begin 2 day visit to poll-bound Kerala on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra speaker Patole calls for law for using ballot paper in polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 test required for attending Odisha assembly's budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aatmanirbhar formation flight, Lancer heavy bomber in Aero India 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eviction of homeless people in Indore reunites couple
- The woman was reunited with her husband who went missing on January 3, after a municipal officer called her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 4.1 million healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC says, offence under Prevention of Corruption Act is against society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts on social media? Uttarakhand police won’t verify passport
- Social media behaviour of those applying for passport or arms licence will now be scrutinised for “anti-national” posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox