PM reiterates 'Bharat ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai’ warning to Pakistan over terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his warning to Pakistan on Saturday, saying that if Pakistan attempts to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil, Indian forces will strike back at their homes, saying that “ghar mein ghuske maarte hain”.

He was speaking at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce

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“Today, those spreading terrorism are on the back foot. If Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India's armed forces will enter their territory and strike,” he said at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi added, “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism.” PM Modi hails SRCC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi added, “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism.” PM Modi hails SRCC {{/usCountry}}

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He arrived at the college to take part in its centenary celebrations. He travelled to the venue by metro and interacted with children during the journey.

PM Modi also praised SRCC's academic legacy and said the institution has influenced generations of students, helping them build a brighter future.

“I congratulate you on the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. When a human being lives for 100 years, they are considered a person of deep knowledge and great experience. When an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements. SRCC has shaped generations and connected them to a brighter future," he said.

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Describing SRCC's alumni as the "OGs", PM Modi said the institution's impact goes well beyond the field of economics.

"The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields," he said.

Modi's visit to SRCC comes as the BJP continues its efforts to connect with young people. He had last visited the college in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In April this year, the prime minister met the college's governing body and a delegation at his residence to mark its 100th anniversary. He also released a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

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