'Ab kapde nikal gaye': Bengal minister's statement slammed; 'If a BJP leader...'

As West Bengal minister Dr Shashi Panja said the Malda incident -- in which two tribal women were reportedly stripped naked -- was a fight between two poor, tribal women in which their clothes came undone, the BJP criticised her choice of language and accused her of insensitivity. Speaking in Hindi, Shashi Panja said, "You know what a fair is. These two women were there at the fair and were suspected of stealing. They fought with each other. Bechara sabhi gareeb hai…Aab kapde nikal gaye…jitna bhi nikla hai… usko rajneeti ke chashmein se kyu dekh raha hai. (All of them are poor. Their clothes came undone..to whatever extent. Now why see this through the political prism)."

West Bengal minister drew flak from BJP minister for her version of the Malda viral video.

"The civic cops who were there went to the spot immediately. There were all ladies. It is not desirable that ladies will take law and order into their hands. Police is investigating the case," the minister said.

"Imagine if a BJP leader would have said this!" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"Sensitivity towards victimised women is not a forte of either Mamata Banerjee, her ministerial colleague or DGP of West Bengal. The entire TMC leadership is victim shaming instead of ensuring justice. Shame," Amit Malviya tweeted.

Amid manipur outrage, BJP says tribal women stripped naked in West Bengal

The BJP of Saturday said two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal but there was no uproar over it. “The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to a socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for her blood…,” Amit Malviya wrote sharing the video.

Union minister Smriti Irani too raised her voice and asked why Congress is silent.

Spreading zillion fake videos...: Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said nothing takes away from the horror in Manipur. "BJP IT & Strategy Cell Morons- get this straight: Spreading zillion fake videos & creating fake hype on alleged crimes in Opposition ruled states does nothing to take away from horror in Manipur. You cannot hide it. Nor deflect from it. Nor spin it. You can only face up to it," Mahua Moitra said.

