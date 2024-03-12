 Abhay Chautala's ‘betrayal’ jab at nephew Dushyant as BJP, JJP split in Haryana | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Abhay Chautala's ‘betrayal’ jab at nephew Dushyant as BJP, JJP split in Haryana

Abhay Chautala's ‘betrayal’ jab at nephew Dushyant as BJP, JJP split in Haryana

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 10:06 PM IST

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Haryana chief minister earlier in the day.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday took a “betrayal” jibe at his nephew and Jananyak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended its alliance with JJP and formed a new government in Haryana.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala

Following the end of the BJP-JJP alliance, Dushyant, who was the deputy chief minister of Haryana in the Manohar-Lal Khattar government, lost his position.

Also read: 'He gets upset quickly': Manohar Lal Khattar on Anil Vij skipping Nayab Singh Saini's oath

Gaddari ho jiski buniyad, anjam-e-minaar hona hi tha barbaad,(A foundation built on betrayal is bound to be destroyed),” Abhay Chautala wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

JJP emerged from a split in the INLD caused by the infighting among the Chautala family. After Dushyant and Digvijay - sons of Ajay Chautala - were expelled from the party, they formed the JJP in 2018. The Dushyant Chautala-led party won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly elections, following which they formed a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Dushyant Chautala served as deputy CM in the Khattar government.

At present, the BJP has 41 members in the 90-member state assembly, and the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. While, the JJP has 10 MLAs in the House.

New government formed in Haryana

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Haryana chief minister, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. Five other ministers - BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and an independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala - also took oath as members of the new council of ministers.

Following his induction, Saini presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the Haryana governor and asked him to convene an assembly session on Wednesday so that the BJP government could prove its majority in the House.

“We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House,” Saini told the media.

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana CM News live, CAA India Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
