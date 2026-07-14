Abhijeet Dipke thanks Uddhav Thackeray for supporting CJP, Wangchuk in protest over exam paper leaks

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday thanked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for extending his support to the CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk in the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in NEET exam.

Abhijeet Dipke thanked Thackeray for his "compassion" and for supporting the CJP during the "difficult time". (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

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Dipke thanked Thackeray for his "compassion" and for supporting the CJP during the "difficult time".

The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged examination irregularities has been underway for 25 days now. Educator and climate activist Wangchuk (59) joined the protest on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike at the site in support of the CJP stir.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide since the NEET paper leak in May. The medical entrance examination was re-conducted last month.

In a post on X, Dipke said that Thackeray has appealed to the protesting activist to end his hunger strike saying his well-being was important.

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{{^usCountry}} "Had a call with Shiv Sena chief @OfficeofUT, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance," Dipke, who is at the protest site with Wangchuk in the national capital, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Had a call with Shiv Sena chief @OfficeofUT, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance," Dipke, who is at the protest site with Wangchuk in the national capital, said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Would like to thank Uddhav Sir for his compassion, for standing with us during this difficult time, and for extending his support to CJP and our March to Parliament on 20 July," he said.

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "This is beyond politics, something we must all support, while all of us voice the lakhs of students who face a future that is uncertain because of an irresponsible government, and an incapable minister. @Wangchuk66 ji has been fasting to voice these students. Standing with you."