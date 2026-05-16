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Abhishek Banerjee named in FIR over controversial speeches during Bengal polls

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate filed the FIR under Section 192 for allegedly provoking unrest with intent to cause a riot.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 06:39 am IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee
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The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on charges of making provocative remarks in some of his speeches posted on social media during the recent West Bengal assembly elections, a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

Abhishek Banerjee named in FIR over controversial poll speeches on social media.(@AITCofficial X)

The case was registered at Bidhannagar on Friday on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajib Sarkar, a local resident, who alleged that Banerjee made “unparliamentary, objectionable and inciting” remarks against Union ministers and other parties. The complaint was lodged on May 5 -- a day after West Bengal assembly election results were announced.

The FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, was lodged under sections 192 (wantonly or malignantly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot), 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups based on religion, race, language, or community), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 353 (1) (c) (creation, publication, or circulation of false information, rumors, or reports with the intent to promote or incite hatred, animosity, or ill-will between different religious, racial, linguistic, or regional groups or castes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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