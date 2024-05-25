‘Absolute lies’: Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi's attack on Agnipath scheme

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that a misconception is being spread about the Agnipath scheme, the short-term defence recruitment model unveiled by the Centre in 2022. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehoods on Agnipath scheme.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood, Shah said,"A misconception is being spread all over the country that after 4 years, 75% Agniveers will be left future-less and their life will be ruined... The scheme is that if 100 people become Agniveer, 25% of them would be permanently posted in the Army."



“For the remaining 75%, BJP rules states have made a 10-20% reservation in their state police force. 10% reservation has been given in the central government's paramilitary force also. Other than the reservation, they will get a lot of relaxation in the selection process, like age, examination, and they also do not have to go through the physical tests,” the minister told ANI.



ALSO READ: All stakeholders agreed on Agnipath scheme, says Army chief



“After this, there might hardly be any Agniveer who might not get a job... A lot of security companies have also prioritised Agniveers... He will receive a hefty salary for 4 years and after that, he will get a permanent job with gratuity... Rahul Gandhi is saying absolute lies for the advantage of his party and misguiding the people,” he added.



ALSO READ: In the era of Agniveers, a village of ‘faujis’ echoes discontent



Several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi have been extremely critical of the Centre's Agnipath scheme. On Friday, the Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘betrayed’ the youth dreaming of serving the country by "forcibly" imposing the Agnipath scheme. The Congress has promised that it will scrap the Agnipath scheme if it comes to power.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme provides for recruiting youngsters in the age bracket of 17 years and a half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.