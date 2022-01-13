Abusive comments against Visva Bharati VC at online event

Abusive comments were made by an unidentified participant against Visva Bharati Vice-chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty during an online event and have drawn criticism from the faculty and students of the central university.

Unidentified persons had joined the daily music therapy event and one of them had abused the VC on January 11, the university spokesman said on Thursday.

The video clip of the programme had gone viral. The organisers had promptly removed the unknown participant from the online event and university authorities said a full-fledged investigation into the incident is on.

The online programme, organised every evening, is a therapy session during Covid time comprising songs, recitals and audio plays, the spokesman said. "We condemn this act of abusing the VC, but we would like to inform that he is the one who had brought in this culture of abusing people even at official meetings in past," Visva Bharati University Faculty Association office bearer Sudipto Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

Alleging that VC's action had made the locals furious, he said "We would like to bring this to the attention of those who appointed the VC before something major happens".

The SFI controlled students' body too condemned the incident and demanded that the person in question be identified. "Whatever be their grudge against the VC, this is against the spirit of Viva Bharati.

One cannot insult his teacher," VBU SFI unit spokesman Somnath Sow said. A spokesman said the university will come up with stricter rules for its online events henceforth to prevent any repeat of the incident.

During a purported conversation at the online session some abusive comments were made against the VC from an unknown account and Chakraborty was heard telling senior faculty members to remove and block all unidentified participants from the session. "First remove these unidentified participants. We will then restart the session," he was heard saying. "Please see to it that there is stricter regulation in future," the VC had said.

